Last night Liverpool had quite a disappointing outing against Burnley in the EPL 2020-21 as they lost the home game by 1-0. The Reds lost at the Anfield for the first time since 2017 and this surely did not go down well with the fans. They trolled the Reds for their dismal performance in the Premier League 2020-21 match. Talking about the match, Ashley Barnes was the one who converted a penalty into a goal at the 83rd minute of the match. Either of the team could not net a single goal in until Barnes converted a penalty into a goal.

Liverpool was fully in charge of the possession as they had the ball for about 72 per cent of the match. Whereas, Burnley handled the rest 28 per cent. The Reds took quite too many chances in the match as they attempted 27 shots out of which six fell on target whereas the visiting team had four shots on target out of six. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Liverpool just lost their home record to a team that doesn't even have a badge on Google 😭😭 #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/3Xupfu0IW9 — ABHISHEK KUMAR ROY (@ak_roy19) January 22, 2021

Another tweet

Klopp

Klopp has counted more Manchester United penalties this year than Liverpool have goals in the league pic.twitter.com/tyQ7Q6zLJ3 — EFC Jake (@EFCJakee) January 22, 2021

Last one

Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed the team for their performance and said that they cannot even think about the title race for now. They are placed on number four of the EPL 2020-21 points table.

