Manchester United opened their pre-season friendlies account with a 2-0 win over Leeds United and next up on the agenda is a game against French side Lyon. Erik ten Hag has an important season ahead of him where he will be looking to challenge for the EPL and Champions League trophies and he needs his squad to be competitive with everyone vying for a place in the starting eleven. The club has already made two marquee signings so far in the form of Mason Mount and Andre Onana and with at least another summer arrival pending. Opponents Lyon finished seventh last season and they will be eager to return to the Champions League, a regular feature of the past for them. Manchester United versus Lyon will be streamed on the MUTV app from 6:30 pm IST. Marcus Rashford Signs New Deal With Manchester United, England Forward Set to Stay At Old Trafford Till 2028.

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United and is training with the squad. The former Red Devils star could start at the back against Lyon. Jadon Sancho will lead the attack with Antony on the wings. Mason Mount will be part of the midfield alongside Fred and Kobbie Maino. Alvaro Fernandez will start at the right back with Tyrell Malacia injured.

Lyon defeated De Treffers 2-1 in their only friendly game so far on the tour. Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Tino Kadewere got late goals for the French club to turn around the situation as they looked on course for a defeat. Rayan Cherki has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if he features. Manchester United Sign Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana.

When is Manchester United vs Lyon, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will be taking on Lyon in a pre-season match on Wednesday, July 19. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Lyon, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Lyon, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on MUTV. Manchester United have a few first-team stars in their matchday squad who will be featuring regularly this term and hence it is a good opportunity for them to build some much-needed match fitness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).