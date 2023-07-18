Manchester United and Inter-Milan have agreed deal worth up to £47.2m for Andre Onana. Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag was bullish on Onana and he has finally managed to rope him into his side. The Cameronian-Goalkeeper would need to fill David de Gea's shoes in the upcoming edition of the Premier League. Manchester United, Barcelona FINED by UEFA for Breaking Financial Fair Play Rules

Manchester United Sign Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana

BREAKING: Manchester United agree deal to sign Andre Onana ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PKPiyteT7w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 18, 2023

