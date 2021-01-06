Manchester United take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur waiting for the winner of the contest in the finals. The Red Devils have been in flying form off late with the flurry of goals in each game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to win a silverware with Manchester United after being on the losing end of three semi-final encounters last season. The team has shown signs of improved mental strength this term with the club overcoming precarious situations to grind out result. Opponents Manchester City are the ultimate club to face when it comes to the Carabao Cup and they will certainly start the game as favourites.

Edinson Cavani serves his second of his three game ban and is a huge miss for Manchester United. There has been a lot of talk about Donny Van de Beek not getting any game time at his new club and looks like the talented Dutch midfielder will be overlooked once again in this Cup game. The three man midfield of Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay should make the cut in midfield with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes in the attacking third.

Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes, Tommy Doyle, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are the players missing out after testing positive for the coronavirus. Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake have muscle injuries and will not feature for Manchester City. Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield ripped Chelsea apart in their previous game and the Red Devils will need to pay special attention to this dynamic duo.

The last time these two giants met at Old Trafford, the game ended in a goalless draw but tonight’s encounter should be more open.

