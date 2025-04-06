It is time for the Manchester Derby in the league as Manchester United and Manchester City battle it out for supremacy. Champions Manchester City have had a poor domestic campaign and they have hardly every been in the title hunt all season. Their focus is to secure a place in the Champions League next season as they languish at 5th in the table. They have won just once in their last three games which is unlike them. Opponents Manchester United on the other hand have had their worst campaign in the Premier League era with the team in bottom half of the table. They have the Europa League to play for but majority of their games in the league have no importance. Manchester United vs Manchester City Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For English Premier League 2024-25 Match at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans continue to be injury absentee for the Manchester United side. Matthijs de Light is a doubt for this tie with Harry Maguire coming in to take his place at the back. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the attacking line up with Mason Mount and Allejandro Garnacho will be the attacking midfielders with Burno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Erling Haaland’s season is likely over with an ankle injury and Pep Guardiola might opt for Omar Marmous in attack. Kevin de Bruyne has informed this will be his last season at the club and the Manchester City legend will hope to win his last derby with the club. Jeremy Doku and Savinho will be deployed on the wings with Ilkay Gundogan and Pablo Gonzalez forming the double pivot in midfield.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will face in-form Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 6. The Manchester derby is set to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL match in the Premier League 2024-25 on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Man United vs Man City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

