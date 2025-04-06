It is time for one of the biggest derbies in the world, if not the biggest derby, as Manchester United host Manchester City in their next English Premier League 2024-25 match. Unlike most teams, the season hasn't been great for either of the two Manchester giants. While defending champions Manchester City are placed fifth with 51 points from 30 matches, the situation is only worse for Manchester United, who are in the 13th spot with just 37 points from 30 matches, ahead of the Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024-25 match. The upcoming Manchester Derby will be played at the iconic Old Trafford. Manchester City 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo Score As Red Devils Secure Victory in Manchester Derby.

The Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024-25 match is scheduled to be played from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 6. While the side in blue, Man City have won two, lost two, and drew one of their last five league games, the team in red, Man United, have two wins, two draws, and a loss in their last five EPL 2024-25 matches. The match is extremely crucial for the visitors, who will be eyeing for a win to enter the top four.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for English Premier League 2024-25 Match

Ever since Ruben Amorim took charge of the trembling Manchester United side, the Red Devils have implemented a three-man back-line mostly. This game would also have the same formation of 3-4-2-1. The hosts are also dealing with several injuries, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans, are the serious ones. Manchester City are also dealing with some serious blows ahead of the Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024-25 Manchester Derby, Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and their ace striker Erling Haaland. Following the tactical genius Pep Guardiola's proven approach to passing football, Man City might have a 4-2-3-1 formation. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Jack Grealish’s Private Life, Says ‘I Judge What I See on the Pitch’.

Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Onana (GK); Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund

Manchester City Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson (GK); Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savinho, Grealish, Doku; Marmoush

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).