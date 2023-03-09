Manchester United will be looking to get their 7-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool behind them when they take on Real Betis in the Europa League. It has largely been a successful season for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils so far, but it is a growing trend under the Dutchman that when they lose, they tend to lose by a huge margin which dents their confidence. Manchester United have already made a statement in the competition when they knocked out Barcelona but now another Spanish test awaits them. Real Betis are 5th in the La Liga table and can be a bit of a tough nut to crack. Managed by the veteran Manuel Pellegrini, the team is well capable of producing an upset. Manchester United versus Real Betis will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Eliminate Lionel Messi's PSG to Progress Into UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Quarterfinals.

Casemiro is not fully fit and will likely sit out of the clash with Scott McTominay taking his position. Marcus Rashford will play up top with both Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho getting a game in. Harry Maguire will partner Lisandro Martinez in the backline and Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could line up as the fullbacks.

Juan Cruz and Nabil Fekir are the two big misses for Real Betis but there is a positive news as well around the team selection with Sergio Canales back in first-team training following his recovery from a hamstring problem. Claudio Bravo, Luiz Felipe and German Pezzella are all a card away from suspension and need to be cautious. William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez will have an important role to play in midfield with the host set to dominate the game.

