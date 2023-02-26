Marseille takes on Paris Saint Germain in a Ligue 1 game, result of the contest will have a bearing on the title race. PSG with 57 points from 24 games, are top of the points table while second place Marseille has amassed 52 points in similar matches played. Both teams have managed three wins in their last five games and hence are in a similar vein of form. PSG were defeated at home by Bayern Munich recently which has put manager Christophe Galtier under a lot of duress. They needed a last-minute winner by Lionel Messi in the previous game against Lille and that could prove to be vital. Marseille have already defeated them once in the Coupe de France and they will be confident of repeating the feat. Marseille versus PSG will be streamed on the Voot app from 1:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Chancel Mbemba will sit out of the clash for PSG as he serves a suspension. Samuel Gigot will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Alexis Sanchez in attack is a goalscoring threat and with years of big game experience under his belt, he has an important role to play. Ruslan Malinovskyi could continue in the starting eleven after a fine showing in the last match.

Neymar’s ankle injury is likely to keep him out for long but Kylian Mbappe is fit and will start for the visitors. Nuno Mendes suffered a knock in the last match and that could lead to Juan Bernat return to the team. Hugo Ekitike will also get a game in the attacking third and his ability to escape the marker can come in handy in a tight contest as this one.

When is Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, Marseille. The game will be held on February 27, 2023 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash. Serie A Club Sampdoria Receive Severed Pig's Head As Death Threat, Tension Grows Inside.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Marseille vs PSG match on the JioCinema app. PSG may not win this match but will do enough to stop the opposition to secure an important three points.

