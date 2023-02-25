Cristiano Ronaldo carries on his form in the Saudi Pro League as he scores a hat-trick in the first half against Damac FC. He scored the first one by converting from the spot. The second was the most Cristianosque as he drived past two defenders and found the bottom corner with a cracking strike. The final goal was a cheeky give and go with Cristiano's instinctive positioning sense kicking in and him tapping in an easy cutback. Ronaldo's form really seems to be back after this dominating hat-trick.

Hat-Trick Goal

2nd Goal

1st Goal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)