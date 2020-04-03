Mesut Ozil Appreciates Indian Fans For Their Congratulatory Messages Sent to Him and His Wife Amine Gulse on Becoming Parents of Baby Girl! (Watch Video)

File picture of Mesut Ozil (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil recently became a proud father of a baby girl. The footballer took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers. "Thank God our daughter "Eda" was born healthy. God willing us to be a good son to his environment and to all humanity. Amine & Mesut Özil," wrote the footballer as he shared picture of his daughter along with wife. The footballer apparently received best wishes from fans all over the world including the ones in India. Mesut Ozil and Wife Amine Gulse Welcome Baby Daughter, Arsenal Star Thanks Almighty for Keeping Their Child Healthy (View Pic).

The 31-year-old meanwhile, took Twitter and in a response appreciated the message he received from fans in India. The footballer also had best wishes for Indian fans who are in a lockdown following coronavirus pandemic outbreak. "Just got these messages from some supporters in #India. Really appreciate that. Best wishes back to all of you during that difficult time in your country from my family!" Tweeted Ozil along with the compilation of video messages sent to him from Indian supporters.

Here's Mesut Ozil Appreciating Indian Fans

Just got these messages from some supporters in #India. 🍼👶🏻🇮🇳 Really appreciate that 🙏🏼❤️ Best wishes back to all of you during that difficult time in your country from my family! #staysafe #allthebest #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/zVn2JI2Go3 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 3, 2020

The midfielder retired from international football post FIFA World Cup 2018. The German continues to be an important member of Arsenal football club. The English Premier League 2019-20 is currently suspended following coronavirus crisis. Before the suspension, Ozil featured in 18 games for Arsenal, who are on ninth spot on EPL standings as of now, this season and scored a goal as well.