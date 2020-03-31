Mesut Ozil and Wife Amine Gulse Welcome Baby Daughter, Arsenal Star Thanks Almighty for Keeping Their Child Healthy (View Pic)

Mesut Ozil Welcomes Daughter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Arsenal star Mesut Ozil and his wife Amine Gulse have been blessed with a baby girl and the couple have named her Eda. On Monday (March 30, 2020), the star mid-fielder took to his official Twitter account and shared an adorable snap of him along with his new-born daughter and wife. The German footballer also thanked the almighty as his child has been born healthy. On this occasion, Ozil also shared a great message, saying that the god is expecting the humans to protect his humanity and thus, one must do so. Coronavirus Outbreak in UK: Eight West Ham United Players Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Says Chief Karren Brady.

“Thank God our daughter "Eda" was born healthy. God willing us to be a good son to his environment and to all humanity. Amine & Mesut Özil,” read the caption of the adorable snap shared by the talismanic mid-fielder on the micro-blogging website. The Arsenal star tied knots with former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse in June 2019 after dating for a couple of years. Fans of the football icon were also delighted seeing Ozil becoming a father and filled the comment section with congratulatory wishes and messages. Meanwhile, let’s look at the heart-warming picture shared by Ozil.

View Pic:

Şükürler olsun ki kızımız “Eda” sağlıklı bir şekilde dünyaya geldi👨‍👩‍👧❤️ Rabbim bize, çevresine ve bütün insanlığa hayırlı bir evlat olmasını nasip eder inşallah, AMİN🤲🏻 Amine & Mesut Özil🇹🇷🧿🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/oElNb9dOeG — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 30, 2020

The star mid-fielder bid adieu to international football post Germany's ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he continues to showcase his blitzes in club football and is also an integral part of Premier League’s powerhouse Arsenal. However, all the sporting events around the world have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 lockdown and it seems like Ozil and other football stars will be out of action for quite some time.