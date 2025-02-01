League leaders Mohun Bagan ended their two-game winless streak with a morale-boosting win over Bengaluru FC. The Kolkata giants are on course to win the shield with second-placed Goa far behind. They face Mohammedan SC this evening in an away tie with Jose Molina’s men looking to consolidate their place at the top. Opponents Mohammedan have not had the best of campaigns in India’s top-flight football but with just one loss in their last five games, they have shown some resolve in recent times. Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Held to Their Seventh Draw of Season After Goalless Stalemate Against East Bengal FC.

Mohammedan SC will be without the services of Cesar Manzoki and Abdul Kadiri while Joseph Adjei will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. The home side will line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Bikas Singh, Carlos Franca, and Lalremsanga Fanai in the final third. Alexis Gomes is the key man in midfield and will make the side tick through his passing range.

Anirudh Thapa remains the only absentee for Mohun Bagan due to an injury. Liston Colaco has been one of the standout players in the league and he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren will get an opportunity as well in the attacking third. Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad will feature in midfield for the visitors. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: East Bengal FC Climbs To 10th Spot After Goalless Draw With Mumbai City FC.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata derby in ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata Derby match will be played at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The ISL 2024-25 has Viacom18 as its official broadcast partner. Fans will be able to watch Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata Derby live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18, will prove ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Both the teams lack confidence at the moment and the game might end in a goalless draw.

