Arsenal will look to confirm its place in the round of 32 in UEFA Europa League 2020 when they face Molde in their fourth match of Group B. Mikel Arteta’s men have won each of their three matches in Group B and currently lead the group with nine points. Their opponents Molde are second and three points behind. Molde’s only defeat in this Europa League came in the reverse fixture again Arsenal and they will hope to get some revenge back. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Molde vs Arsenal match should scroll down for all details.

The visitors are set to welcome centre-back, David Luiz, back into the squad after the Brazilian missed the last game due to birth of his daughter. But Arsenal are without Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac. The first two are out with injuries while Elneny and Kolasinac have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation. Molde are missing striker Ohi Omoijuanfo due to illness.

When is Molde vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Molde vs Arsenal match will be played at the Aker Stadium on November 26 (Thursday). The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Group B match is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Molde vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Molde vs Arsenal Europa League match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to live telecast the Group B match on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Molde vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the Molde vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Group B match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

