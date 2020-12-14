Mumbai City FC, the current table toppers of Indian Super League, take on Jamshedpur FC this evening as they look to maintain their winning run. The appointment of Sergio Lobera has seemed to unlocked the true potential of the Islanders as they are on a four game winning run at the moment. The Spanish gaffer would want his squad to not allow complacency to creep in with the tournament being a long and competitive one. Opponents Jamshedpur has so far managed just a win under Own Coyle. They has just 2 shots on target against tournament’s weakest opposition in East Bengal in the previous game. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC star Mandar Rao Desai misses out on the game after having to exit the bio bubble with some personal issues. Adam Le Fondre has been in fine form in the league, scoring goals for fun. Playmaker Hugo Bumous has excelled in the free role given to him by manager Sergio Lobera with very little defensive work. Mortada Fall had a slow start for new club Mumbai but looks his sual composed self in games now.

Laldinliana Renthlei is unavailable for Jamshedpur FC after being sent off in the last game following a poor tackle. In the forward department, Nerijus Valskis has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with him being the only recognised goalscorer. Sehnaj Singh in defence has a huge day at work ahead of him with Mumbai City FC boasting of one of the best attacks in the league.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Hyderabad on December 14, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the MFC vs JFC match online for the fans. Jio and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on Jio TV and Airtel XStream. Jamshedpur FC have beaten Mumbai City FC in 3 out of their previous 6 meetings but it is the latter that starts as the favourite in their latest meeting.

