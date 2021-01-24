Manchester United and Liverpool will renew their rivalry in round four of the FA Cup 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to take a huge step towards a domestic trophy by recording a win in this match. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MUN vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team for FA Cup 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming on SonyLiv.

Both the teams met earlier in the week and played out a 0-0 draw and will be hoping for better performances than that. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool and will be looking to continue that run. The Reds have traditionally performed below their expectant level in this competition under Jurgen Klopp, making it into the fifth round just once in the past five seasons, which will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team the added boost.

MUN vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Alisson Becker (LIV) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

MUN vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Fabinho (LIV) and Andrew Robertson (LIV) must be your defenders.

MUN vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders –Donny van de Beek (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Xherdan Shaqiri (LIV) and Gini Wijnaldum (LIV) will be picked as the midfielders.

MUN vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Mo Salah (LIV) must be your forwards.

Mo Salah (LIV) must be your skipper for this clash while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be named as the vice-captain.

