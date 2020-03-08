MUN vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City Football Match

Composite picture of Manchester United and Manchester City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United (MUN) will host Manchester City (MCI) on matchday 29 of the Premier League as the sides gear up for the 182nd Derby. MUN vs MCI match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have different objectives for the season as Pep Guardiola’s men look to consolidate the second spot while United are hoping to secure Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Manchester United vs Manchester Coty in EPL 2019-20, can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have picked up from off late as they are now undefeated in nine games across all competitions and are just three points behind form fourth-placed Chelsea. The addition of Bruno Fernandes in January has brought new life into the United team as they are playing with different confidence and swagger in recent weeks. Manchester City, on the other hand, had a good week as they defeated Real Madrid and also won the League Cup. Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking to continue their fine form and win at Old Trafford. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgian Playmaker Major Doubt for Manchester Derby, Confirms City Coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) should be your keeper for this match.

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The three defenders in your team must be Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN), Fernandinho (MCI) and Benjamin Mendy (MCI).

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You should go for four midfielders and they must be Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Fred (MUN), Riyad Mahrez (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI).

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Anthony Martial (MUN), Odion Ighalo (MUN) and Sergio Aguero (MCI).

Sergio Aguero (MCI) has a good record against United and should be your captain while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) is in good form and can be selected as your vice-captain.