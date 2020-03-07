Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgian Playmaker Major Doubt for Manchester Derby, Confirms City Coach Pep Guardiola

Kevin de Bruyne trains Alone (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kevin de Bruyne could be a big miss for Manchester City in their Premier League derby match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 08, 2020 (Sunday). De Bruyne, who hurt is his shoulder in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, is yet to recover completely and remains a major doubt for the defending champions in the all-important Manchester derby. The Belgian is “getting better” but is still “not perfect” said City manager Pep Guardiola after City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round. City visit United still 22 points behind leaders Liverpool and with the Premier League title out of their grasp, Guardiola will be eager to taste victory in the City derby. EFL Cup 2019–20: ‘Remarkable’ Manchester City’s Consistency Delights Serial Winner Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne missed the Sheffield Wednesday clash in midweek having hurt his shoulder in the 2-1 Carabao Cup success over Aston Villa. Guardiola said that although he was unsure if the Belgian playmaker could be fit enough to face United, he seems to be getting better with two days still at hand before the Manchester derby. "Today we didn't train, tomorrow he will improve. I spoke this morning with the physio and he said it feels better. Not perfect, but feels better. We will see,” said the Spanish gaffer.

The 28-year-0ld has been City’s chief playmaker this season with 16 league assists already to his name. De Bruyne is not only the Premier League’s highest goal-provider but also has smashed the net eight times in the league. He also scored the deciding goal in the 1st leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and has been in terrific form of late.

Meanwhile, Guardiola also dished out any possibility of Leroy Sane participating at Old Trafford. Sane, who has been out since August with a serious knee injury, announced his comeback by playing for the Under 23s against Arsenal last Friday. Sane, who was also tipped with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer before his knee injury in the Community Shield, played 57 minutes against the Arsenal youths.

"No. Like I said in the previous press conference, he's making a big, big process," added Guardiola. "But still he's not 100 per cent fit and he has to be ready and fit to play official games right now. I think weeks and games [with the development squad] of course will be good. He will feel first himself the way he moves in the training session because every week he is getting better and after I will try to give him minutes to get back as soon as possible. But for this game, he is not ready."

Both sides have met three times this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trumping Guardiola twice, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse league fixture in December. Solskjaer’s side also beat City 1-0 at the Etihad making it successive victories at Guardiola’s home ground. But City thrashed United 3-1 when they met at Old Trafford for the first leg of the EFL Cup semis.