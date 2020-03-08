Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne Vies for the Ball with Fred of Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Manchester United have an important game coming up against city rivals Manchester City that can have a bearing on their Champions League qualification. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league with 42 points but only three adrift off fourth-placed Chelsea. Although they have blown hot and cold this season, Manchester United can still salvage their campaign with a late flourish. They are undefeated in their last nine games which is a positive step in this direction. Manchester City have not been at their best in the league compared to their previous title-winning seasons but still, pack a punch when it comes to the big games. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgian Playmaker Major Doubt for Manchester Derby, Confirms City Coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United have a few injury concerns with Aaron Wan Bissaka, Daniel James and skipper Harry Maguire all struggling to be fit. Odion Ighalo got a brace against Derby in midweek but the Nigerian striker will likely drop to the bench against City. Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood should start with Bruno Fernandes playing as the no 10. Nemanja Matic has been in fine form off late for the Red Devils and will once again be the key for the home side. There is no update on Paul Pogba yet and it seems he is still some way off his comeback.

Kevin de Bruyne has a shoulder injury heading into the Manchester Derby but there is a strong chance of the Belgian featuring. Nicolas Otamendi could partner Fernandinho at the heart of defence with Rodri as the sweeper. The front three of Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling pick themselves up and the trio could cause problems for United's defence for much of the game.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The final Manchester derby in the Premier League this season between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford Stadium on March 08, 2020 (Sunday). The MUM vs MCI city derby clash is scheduled to start 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

The live-action of the Manchester derby will be available on Star Sports channels. Star is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting all the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City derby match live on their respective television channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

The derby will be live-streamed on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can catch the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League derby match. Manchester United at home are a decent outfit and a hard-fought win for the Red Devils looks the most probable result.