Juventus will face rivals Napoli in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy on September 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have made contrasting starts to the season and will be aiming for a win and bragging rights. Meanwhile, fans searching for Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus Suffer From Shocking 1-0 Defeat Against Empoli in Serie A 2021-22.

Juventus have had a difficult start to the season under new manager Massimilano Allegri as they are yet to win a game in the league this season. The Bianconeri drew against Udinese and lots to Empoli in their previous two matches and currently sit 12th in the table. Meanwhile, are one of the five teams with a 100 percent record in Serie A and have defeated Venezia and Genoa so far.

When is Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Napoli vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. The game will be held on September 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Napoli vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

