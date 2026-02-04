Santos vs Sao Paulo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The legendary Vila Belmiro will play host to the season’s second San-Sao derby on 5 February, as Santos face Sao Paulo in Matchday 2 of the Brazilian Serie A 2026. Following a disappointing 4–2 opening defeat to Chapecoense, the Peixe are under immense pressure to secure their first points of the national campaign. Meanwhile, São Paulo arrive in high spirits after a 2–1 victory over defending champions Flamengo, looking to repeat their recent success over their rivals following a win in the state championships last month. Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Sao Paulo Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

Football fans in India can follow the Brazilian Serie A action via digital platforms. While the league does not currently have a permanent home on major Indian sports television networks like Sony or Star Sports.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Brazilian Série A 2026 (Matchday 2) Date Thursday, 5 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 04:30 AM IST Venue Estádio Vila Belmiro, Santos Live Stream (India) - Referee Anderson Daronco Last Meeting São Paulo 2–0 Santos (Paulista, Jan 2026)

Santos vs Sao Paulo Team News

The biggest talking point surrounding the fixture is the potential return of Neymar. After returning to full team training following knee surgery, the star forward has been included in the broader squad. However, manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda is expected to be cautious, with a second-half cameo being more likely than a start. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension; Brazil Icon Sets Sights on FIFA World Cup 2026.

Santos will rely on the form of Alvaro Barreal and recent signing Gabriel Menino to spark their attack. São Paulo, managed by Hernan Crespo, are expected to field a full-strength side featuring Luciano and Gonzalo Tapia, both of whom were on target in their recent victory over Santos in the Paulista competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).