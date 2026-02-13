Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Athletico Paranaense hosts Santos at the Ligga Arena in a crucial Round 3 fixture of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A 2026. The Furacao enter the match with high momentum, sitting comfortably in the top half of the table after a perfect start to their season. In contrast, Santos travel to Curitiba desperate for their first victory of the new campaign, having struggled with a depleted squad and inconsistent defensive form. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension; Brazil Icon Sets Sights on FIFA World Cup 2026.

With both teams eyeing vital points to set the tone for the season, tonight’s encounter promises a high-intensity battle in one of Brazil's most atmospheric venues.

Where To Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Santos?

Football fans in India can follow the Brazilian Serie A action via social media platforms. The league does not currently have a permanent home on major Indian sports television and streaming platforms.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Athletico Paranaense vs Santos FC Competition Brazilian Serie A 2026 (Round 3) Date 13 February 2026 Kick-off Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue Ligga Arena (Estádio Mário Celso Petraglia) Streaming (India) - Key Player (CAP) Stiven Mendoza Key Absentee (SAN) Neymar (Knee Injury)

Athletico Paranaense vs Santos Team News

Santos manager Vojvoda is dealing with a significant injury list that has hampered the team’s early-season progress. The Peixe remain without their talisman Neymar, who is sidelined with a knee injury, alongside Willian Arão and Zé Rafael. However, there is a boost for the visitors as new signing Moisés has been included in the travelling squad, provided his registration paperwork is completed in time for kick-off.

Athletico Paranaense, managed by Odair Hellmann, are in a much stronger position. Although they will miss Felipinho and Renan Peixoto through injury, the squad remains largely intact. The hosts will look to Stiven Mendoza, their sole goalscorer in the opening round, to lead the line and maintain their 100 percent league record.

