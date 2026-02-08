Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Inter Milan travel to the MAPEI Stadium on February 8 to face Sassuolo in a crucial Matchday 24 Serie A 2025-26 fixture. The Nerazzurri are aiming to extend their eight-point cushion over rivals AC Milan following a flawless start to 2026. While Inter are heavy favourites, they face a Sassuolo side that has historically been a bogey team for the giants, having secured ten victories in their previous top-flight meetings. Manchester United Co-Owner Avram Glazer Reportedly Tables Bid for IPL and WPL Champions RCB.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8.

Venue: Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia

Time: 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match might be available to stream on the GXR World website and app.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Sassuolo vs Inter Milan live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Inter Milan Injury Concerns

Manager Cristian Chivu faces a balancing act as he manages a squad missing several key pillars. Midfield maestros Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu are both ruled out through injury, with their sights set on a return for next week’s Derby d'Italia against Juventus. Additionally, wing-back Denzel Dumfries remains sidelined.

Despite these absences, Inter’s depth remains formidable. Piotr Zielinski, fresh from scoring against Cremonese, is expected to start in the heart of midfield, while captain Lautaro Martinez—who has 13 league goals this season—will lead the attack. Chivu may also hand a start to the young Francesco Pio Esposito as he rotates his front line ahead of upcoming Champions League playoff commitments. The hosts are dealing with their own fitness concerns, with Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Cande confirmed absentees.

