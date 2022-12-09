It is the clash of the two heavyweights in the second quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Netherlands take on Argentina at the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi led Argentina got the better off Australia 2-1 in their Round of 16 clash where they did face some anxious moments in the closing stages of the match. The South American giants were the fan favourites to be crowned the champions in the build up to the World Cup in Qatar but their performances have lacked the flair expected. Nevertheless, the team has recovered well after a shock loss in the first match against Saudi Arabia. Opponents Netherlands can be an unpredictable team face and, on their day, they are very capable of defeating anyone in international football. Their squad boasts of top talents in all areas of the pitch and they are high on confidence. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 9.

Stefan de Vrij has returned to training after being a massive doubt for this match. The Dutch have one of the best defenders in world football in the form of Virgil Van Dijk in their team and his presence will have a calming influence on the backline. Going forward, Memphis Depay has scored regularly for the Dutch and Coady Gakpo is one of the leading goal scorers of the tournament. Frenkie De Jong in midfield is the heartbeat of this side and one that makes them tick.

Julian Alvarez will replace Angel Di Maria on the wing for Argentina with the Juventus man set for a substitute appearance. Lionel Messi leads the attack with Papu Gomez for company in a 4-3-3 formation. Rodrigo de Paul has had a poor campaign compared to his standard but should start with Enzo Fernandez playing in the middle. Cristian Romero gets a start for Argentina and will partner Nicholas Otamendi.

When is Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium. The match will be played on December 10, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. This game could well end in a penalty shootout with both defenses being on top throughout the contest.

