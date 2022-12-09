FIFA World Cup 2022 started with 32 nations. With 24 teams already eliminated, we now have only 8 teams left in the perennial competition. The quarter final stage of the World Cup is all set to start today, December 9th. In the first of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final, five-time world champions Brazil will face the last edition's runners-up Croatia at 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan. Then in the second game of the day, Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Netherlands at 12.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. Both the match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. You can also watch the live stream of the match on JioCinema. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC.

Croatia vs Brazil

Netherlands vs Argentina

