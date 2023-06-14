Netherlands will take on Croatia in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League with both teams looking to put themselves in a position to win an international trophy. Both these countries had a decent World Cup in Qatar but the Dutch have had a change of management with Ronald Koeman back in charge. He had a poor start with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of France but did well to bounce back against Gibraltar. Opponents Croatia continue to impress on the world stage and if their 2018 World Cup runners-up medal shocked the world, they followed it up with a third-place finish in the 2022 edition which makes them one of the most stable sides in terms of results and continuous development. Real Madrid Announce Signing of Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund on Six-Year Deal.

Coady Gakpo leads the attack for the Dutch with Steven Bergwijn and Xavi Simons on the wings. Frenkie de Jong is the main man in midfield and he will be tasked with progressing the ball forward. Georginio Wijnaldum is known for his work rate but he needs to be on top of his defensive game as he lines up as the central midfielder. Virgin Van Dijk in the backline brings a sense of calmness to this team.

Marko Livaja has pulled out of the Croatian squad after an incident involving him and some fans during a training session. He will be replaced in the starting eleven by Andrej Kramaric. The midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic continue to feature for Croatia which is a boon for them. Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Reportedly Offer Two-Year Deal to Belgian Striker.

When Is Netherlands vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2023 semi-final match will take place on June 15, 2023 (Thursday). The match will be played at the De Kuip in Rotterdam and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League semi-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast.

Is Netherlands vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Netherlands vs Croatia, UEFA National League 2023 semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. The last time these sides met, the Dutch won the tie 3-0. Expect this game to be a close one though with the home side winning by a solitary goal margin at the end of ninety minutes.

