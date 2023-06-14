Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. The Belgian striker, according to a report from GOAL, has been offered a two-year contract worth €50 million after he had visited Saudi Arabia this Monday to meet the club's representatives. Lukaku is slated to return to Chelsea from his loan stint with Inter Milan, who are keen on retaining the player but do not have the funds to do so. He might get an opportunity under Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea but the player is also open to moving to Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains for Portugal Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Al-Nassr Star Writes 'Always a Special Feeling to Be Back Home' (See Pics).

Romelu Lukaku Transfer News Update

Romelu Lukaku has travelled to Saudi Arabia to discuss a move to Al Hilal… ✅ pic.twitter.com/CAP2zeABCM — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 13, 2023

