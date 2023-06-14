Real Madrid, the Spanish Giants have completed the signing of England footballer, Jude Bellingham, from German club, Borussia Dortmund. The club announced the completion of the signing on Wednesday. The 19-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the Spanish Capital for six years. Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Reportedly Offer Two-Year Deal to Belgian Striker.

Real Madrid Announce Signing of Jude Bellingham

