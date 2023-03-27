Netherlands will be looking to get their Euro 2024 qualifiers on track when they host Gibraltar in a home tie. The Dutch were decimated 4-0 by France in their previous game and looked a pale shadow of the team that went on to play in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Doha. Manager Ronald Koeman is an experienced boss and he knows there is no time to waste on dwelling over the defeat. They need to win and win big this evening to create a positive outlook for the rest of the qualifying phase. Gibraltar looks like the whipping boys of the group and need to be at their very best to get a positive result. Netherlands versus Gibraltar will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Antonio Conte Leaves Tottenham Hotspur With Mutual Agreement After 16 Months in Charge.

Coady Gakpo is all set to return to the starting eleven for the Dutch with Xavi Simmons dropping out. Memphis Depay has a shocking performance against France but he is set to keep his place in the attacking third. Virgil Van Dijk will need to be on top of his game and his partnership with Matthijs de Light is crucial. Marten de Roon in central midfield is one player that makes the team tick and Gibraltar will do well to keep him quiet.

Lee Casciaro and Roy Chipolina may be in their 40s but that has not stopped them from featuring regularly for their national team. The duo will start against the Dutch and their experience should come in handy. Liam Walker is the leading goalscorer for the visitors and he will hope he gets a few opportunities in the opposition half.

When is Netherlands vs Gibraltar, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Netherlands will host Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 28. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Gibraltar, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Brace in Portugal’s 6–0 Victory Over Luxembourg in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Post).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Gibraltar, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Gibraltar match. The Netherlands should not be much troubled in the game and will win this tie easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).