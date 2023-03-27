Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form of late. After scoring a brace against Liechtenstein, he scored two more goals against Luxembourg. As a result, Portugal registered a 6-0 victory in their 2nd UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match. Following this win, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on Twitter, expressing his joy. The translated caption of the post reads, "2 games, 2 wins! Objective accomplished. Happy to have contributed to this very positive start of our selection. Let's go"! Cristiano Ronaldo Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Portuguese Captain Score From the Set Piece in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match Against Liechtenstein.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Brace

2 jogos, 2 vitórias! Objetivo cumprido. Feliz por ter contribuído para este início muito positivo da nossa seleção. Vamos!💪🏼🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/mLmlAVGFiU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 26, 2023

