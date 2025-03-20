Netherlands will play host to European champions Spain in the first leg of their Quarter Final tie in the Nations League. The Dutch finished behind Germany in the group phase while Spain topped Group 4. Momentum plays a key role in these matches and at the home side seem to lack this at the moment with just a solitary win in their last five matches. Opponents Spain however have been unstoppable, winning all games in the previous round of fixtures. Bruno Guimaraes Admits Neymar Jr Missing Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Due to Injury Is A 'Great Loss'.

Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Devyne Rensch, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries, and Jerdy Schouten will all be missing in action for Netherlands owing to fitness issues. Brian Brobbey plays the lone striker up top with Tijjani Reijnders as the playmaker. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch will form the double pivot in central midfield. Liverpool forward Coady Gakpo should create chances from out wide.

Raul Asencio impressed for Real Madrid at club level and is now rewarded with a Spanish call up. Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza have been ruled out with fitness issues. Alvaro Morata will be part of the final third with Nico Williams and Yamine Lamal for company. Bryan Ruiz and Pedri should maintain the tempo of the contest from midfield.

When is Netherlands vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Netherlands national football team clashes with Spain national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, March 21. The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unai Simon Opens Up On Spain Call-Up Following Return From Injury, Defends Withdrawal of Athletic Bilbao Teammate Inigo Martinez.

Where to Get Netherlands vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Netherlands vs Spain online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Netherlands vs Spain live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Spain look the superior of the two teams and should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).