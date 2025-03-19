Rio de Janeiro, March 19: Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said that Neymar's injury-enforced absence from the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina would be a "great loss" for the five-time world champions. Brazil's talisman was ruled of the clash against Colombia in Brasilia on Thursday and Argentina in Buenos Aires next Tuesday after suffering a thigh injury while playing for Santos. "We will miss him - not only the players but also the fans," Guimaraes told reporters. "He is a leader, our number 10, the best player we have had in the last 10 years. We hope he recovers soon. It is a great loss for us."On Which Channel Will CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Be Telecast Live? How To Watch South American Football Nation Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

Neymar has been replaced in manager Dorival Junior's 23-man squad by teenage forward Endrick, who will vie for a place in Brazil's attack alongside Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, reports Xinhua. Brazil is currently fifth in the 10-team South American zone qualifying group with 18 points from 12 games, seven points behind leaders Argentina.

Two victories could be enough to secure Brazil a place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while two defeats would leave its campaign on shaky ground. "I think that everyone who plays for Brazil is used to pressure," said Guimaraes, who was a part of the Newcastle United team that beat Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday, ending the Tyneside club's 70-year major trophy drought.

"We wear the most prestigious shirt in football and our mentality is that we have to fight like lions every day. With two wins we can move towards qualification, but two losses would put more pressure on us. We have to overcome that pressure and make sure that we are at our best," he added.

