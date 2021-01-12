NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off against Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 56. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama on January 12, 2021. NEUFC will enter this game with six winless streaks to their name. The Highlanders have lost three out of their previous four games. On the other hand, BFC has lost its last four games in a row. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for NEUFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. We will also help you select the best fantasy playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

NEUFC lost to Hyderabad FC in their last game, while BFC faced defeat by the hand of SC East Bengal in their previous encounter. Cleiton Silva has been doing well for BFC as he has scored on three occasions. While NEUFC will count on the performance of Idrissa Sylla. BFC and NEUFC are placed on the 6th and 7th position respectively as per latest ISL 2020-21 standing.

NEUFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your goalkeeper.

NEUFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juanan (BFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC) and Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC) must be your defenders.

NEUFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC) and Lalengmawia (NEUFC) must be your midfielders.

NEUFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be your midfielders.

Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) can be elected as captain, while Sunil Chhetri

(BFC) can be chosen as vice-captain for NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 fantasy team. Former ISL champion BFC will look forward to a turnaround in their fortune in their upcoming game. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from ISL 2020-21.

