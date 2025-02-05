Mumbai, February 5: Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur due to injury. The vice captain had to be substituted during last weekend’s victory at AFC Bournemouth and Arne Slot confirmed on Wednesday morning he is unavailable for Thursday night’s tie at Anfield, in which the Reds will seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Liverpool Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

"He is going to miss the game tomorrow. We will have to see if he can play Sunday, but what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow. He left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg (against Bournemouth). He is already back on the pitch with the rehab coach, so let's see how long it is going to take, but he will not be available for tomorrow," said Slot in a press conference.

This is the Reds' 20th appearance in the final four of the League Cup, only once previously losing both legs of a semi-final (versus Southampton in 2016-17). Since that two-legged defeat to the Saints, the club have progressed from each of their last six major cup competition semifinals.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the League Cup (four wins, five draws), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 15-4. Slot's men are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at Anfield in all competitions (won 13, drawn two) since the loss to Nottingham Forest in September. The Reds have scored at least two goals in each of those 15 home fixtures.

When asked about Liverpool's inactivity in the winter transfer window, Slot stated he was very happy with his squad. "I've said it many times; we have a very good squad and if you look at the league table, the players have shown that the trust we have in them is correct. We don't have, apart from Trent now, many long-term injuries," he said. Mohamed Salah Double Pushes Liverpool Nine Points Clear in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table; Nottingham Forest Enjoys 7–0 Rout Against Brighton and Hove Albion FC.

"We did have some injury problems with Alisson and Diogo Jota and some others, but at the moment, apart from Trent, they were all available today. So, there is not a reason to add something to the team unless you have a chance in the market."

"That is something we saw last time with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] we brought in because we saw there was a chance in the market. For now, we are happy with the team that we have," Slot added.

