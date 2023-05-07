Arsenal have not given up their hopes on claiming the English Premier League title yet and need a win against Newcastle United to remain in the race. It will not be easy for the Gunners though with the way Newcastle United have dominated sides at St James Park this season. The Magpies have one foot in the Champions League next season and just need to end the campaign on a high for them to secure qualification. Arsenal will be happy with the progress they have made under manager Mikel Arteta but will be thoroughly disappointed with them way they have capitulated when it mattered the most. Win against Chelsea in the last game was their first in five matches but the battle this evening will test them further. Newcastle United versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. Manchester City 2–1 Leeds United, Premier League 2022–23: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace as Citizens Bag All Three Points.

Allain Saint-Maximin has trained with the first team but is not likely to feature for Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy has been in brilliant form off late and will once again keep Miguel Almiron on the bench. Callum Wilson will lead the attack with Alexander Isak on the left flank, although he will likely cut inside and play as a second forward at times.

William Saliba continues to miss games for Arsenal and the backline will miss his presence against a quality team like the Magpies. Gabriel Jesus looked sharp against Chelsea and should start with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for company in the final third. Thomas Partey is central defensive midfielder allowing Martin Odeegard and Granit Xhaka to join the attack.

When is Newcastle United and Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will be facing Newcastle United in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 7. The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane's Header Helps Tottenham Hotspur to Register 1-0 Win over Crystal Palace.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United and Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on the Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United and Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of this important match between Newcastle United and Arsenal on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. The game should feature plenty of goals but it will likely end in a stalemate with both sides settling for a point each.

