The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 reaches its climax tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a highly anticipated final at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi. Having dominated the league stage to finish top of the table, Smriti Mandhana’s RCB enter the match as slight favourites. However, they face a resilient Delhi Capitals side that has reached its fourth consecutive final and is desperate to claim its maiden title. How Many Women's Premier League (WPL) Finals Delhi Capitals Have Played?.

Road to the Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured direct entry to the final after a clinical league campaign, winning six of their eight matches. Their season was defined by a record-breaking six-match winning streak, underpinned by the batting form of Mandhana and the versatile all-round performances of Nadine de Klerk.

Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, took a more scenic route to the summit clash. After a shaky start to the season, they finished third in the standings and had to overcome Gujarat Giants in Tuesday’s Eliminator. DC produced an emphatic performance in that match, chasing down 169 in just 15.4 overs to signal their readiness for the trophy.

Key Match-ups and Team Form

The final presents a battle of contrasting strengths. RCB’s success has been built on a powerful top order featuring Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, supported by the explosive finishing of Richa Ghosh. Their bowling attack, led by Lauren Bell and the emerging Shreyanka Patil, has consistently defended targets with discipline. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Delhi Capitals rely heavily on their aggressive opening pair of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee. The Capitals' biggest threat, however, lies in their all-round depth. Marizanne Kapp remains one of the world’s premier big-match players, and the inclusion of leg-spinner Alana King has provided them with a crucial middle-overs wicket-taking option.

RCB vs DC Prediction

While Delhi Capitals have the momentum from their Eliminator win, RCB’s consistency and the tactical leadership of Mandhana give them a marginal edge. However, if Delhi’s openers fire, the Capitals could finally secure the elusive silverware.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).