Inter Milan vs Torino, Coppa Italia 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Inter Milan are set to face Torino in a pivotal Coppa Italia quarter-final tonight, Wednesday, 4 February 2026. In a departure from tradition, the match will be held at the U-Power Stadium in Monza rather than the San Siro, as the Meazza undergoes final preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The winner-takes-all clash sees Cristian Chivu’s league-leading Inter side looking to maintain their domestic dominance, while Torino aim to replicate the form that saw them eliminate Roma in the previous round. Who is Giuliana Vigile? Know All About Glamorous 23-Year-Old Female Italian Serie D Football Referee.

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Torino, Coppa Italia 2025–26 Match in India

While traditional television broadcast rights for the Coppa Italia have fluctuated, the match is available for live streaming via the DAZN platform. Additionally, the OneFootball app provides live coverage for viewers in selected regions including India. Fans can follow real-time score updates and tactical breakdowns through the official Inter Milan and Torino social media handles.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Coppa Italia 2025–26 (Quarter-Final) Date Thursday, 5 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 01:30 AM IST Venue U-Power Stadium, Monza Live Stream (India) DAZN / OneFootball Referee Matteo Marchetti

Inter Milan vs Torino Team News

Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu is expected to implement significant changes to his starting XI following a rigorous Serie A schedule. Reports suggest that backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez will start, while key players like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram may begin on the bench. Defensive stalwarts Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi are likely to return to the heart of the backline.

Torino, led by Marco Baroni, face a mounting injury crisis with several first-team players including Ivan Ilic and Perr Schuurs ruled out. However, the Granata will lean on the striking duo of Duvan Zapata and recent standout Sandro Kulenovic to exploit any lapses in the rotated Inter defence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).