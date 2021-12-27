Manchester United’s coronavirus-induced hiatus end with the Red Devils in action against relegation-threatened Newcastle United. They are currently languishing at seventh in the points table with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal gaining ground in the race for the Champions League places. Ralf Rangnick knows his team needs to keep the winning momentum going if they are to finish in the top four and save United’s campaign. Newcastle United come into the match on the back of a three-game losing streak. The new ownership has got off to a poor start and Magpies will need to invest heavily in January in order to reverse the poor form. The reverse fixture was a special one for the Manchester United fans as it marked the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. Year Ender 2021: From Cristiano Ronaldo Moving to Manchester United to Lionel Messi Donning PSG Shirt, Check Out 5 Shocking Transfers this Year!

Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez are all out ruled out for Newcastle United with injuries while Issac Hayden is suspended. Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles have to be on top of their game in defence if they are to keep United’s attackers at bay. Callum Wilson should be the lone man upfront with five in midfield to help out the backline. Jonjo Shelvey is likely to make those darting runs forward and help the attack. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Gerard Pique Settles the Debate With A Classy Reply!

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane back training with first team and Paul Pogba remain the only player on the sidelines. Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to be the two forwards with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho playing as the no 10s. Fred and Scott McTominay make up the midfield pairing although Donny Van de Beek is in contention for a start.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the St James' Park Stadium in Newcastle. The game will be held on December 28, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

Newcastle United have a tendency to leak goals on the break and Manchester United should win this game comfortably.

