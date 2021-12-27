Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been compared for years together. the two have a separate fanbase and the football fraternity, pundits and the former players are also divided over who between the two is better. Now, this time it was Messi's former teammate Gerard Pique who had a classy reply when asked about the GOAT. While responding to who between the two is better, he praised both Messi and Ronaldo. Pique chose Messi over Ronaldo while labelling the current PSG star as the GOAT. Year Ender 2021: From Cristiano Ronaldo Moving to Manchester United to Lionel Messi Donning PSG Shirt, Check Out 5 Shocking Transfers this Year!

While choosing one of the two, Pique explained both players are amazing but when Messi has the ball, it is impossible to catch him. "I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball," explained Pique. On the other hand, he explained Ronaldo is a different player who is a complete player and can do anything. While comparing Messi and Ronaldo Pique explained, "But for me, it's like Messi is not human but Cristiano is the best of the humans."​

Messi and Pique played for Barcelona for years together. Only in 2021, he had to quit Barcelona and join PSG due to financial terms and conditions at La Liga. On the other hand, Ronaldo had joined Juventus after snapping ties with Real Madrid to join Juventus. Only in 2021, he joined Manchester United and has been doing well for the team.

