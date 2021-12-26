The year 2021 has been quite eventful in terms of football. The year has witnessed unexpected transfers this season. Some of them have been quite hard to believe whereas the fans have been happy about a few others. Like for Lionel Messi, one could have not imagined him seeing Barcelona forward in any other shirt, but the year 2021 made us watch his entire journey to Paris. Now that the year is coming to an end, let's have a look at the top five transfers in this season so far. Year Ender 2021: From European Super League To Denmark Playing After Christian Eriksen's Collapse, Biggest Controversies That Rocked Football World.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United:

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Juventus for the last two seasons and even did wonders by scripting prolific records and creating new ones. But, Bianconeri did not win the Serie A 2020-21 title and it was said that Ronaldo will leave Juventus. The Directors, Board Members refuted the rumours but that surely didn't happen. Earlier it was reported that Ronaldo will be making a move to Manchester City but the Red Devils welcomed their hero home.

Lionel Messi to PSG:

Now, this was quite an unexpected move. But it was the La Liga financial fair play rules that ushered Barcelona to discontinue their contract with Messi. What followed later was the tearful press conference by Lionel Messi at Barcelona and the fans too were quite annoyed with the development.

Sergio Ramos to PSG:

Yikes! who could have thought that Sergio Ramos could have left Real Madrid and this player would go on to share the dressing room with Lionel Messi? We all know about the rivalry that Barcelona and Real Madrid shared. Given this fact, one could have not imagined the two sharing the same locker room. But that's how life panned out for Ramos and he signed up with the French outfit. A few later Messi joined him!

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku was another shocking transfer this year. The former Manchester United player plied his trade for Inter Milan last season and switched to Chelsea as the Blues shell out €115m.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City

Here was yet another shocking transfer this season. The fans were still in two minds of Grealish would quite Aston Villa. But then Man City shelled out a whopping pay cheque of €117.5m and soon he was donning the Man City jersey.

That's all we have on this list, if you think we have missed out on any more interesting transfers, do feel free to leave your comments below. We wish all our readers a Happy New Year.

