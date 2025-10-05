Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Nottingham Forest has regressed massively under new boss Ange Postecoglou and with the Australian manager failing to win any of his first six matches, pressure will be on him as his side takes on Newcastle United at the St James Park. The club is currently 17th in the points table with three losses in the last five games. Newcastle United too have not been bright either and are 15th. The Magpies have just one win in the league in recent weeks and need a massive performance here. Arsenal 2–0 West Ham, Premier League 2025–26: Declan Rice Scores, Bukayo Saka Completes 100 Goal Contributions As Gunners Move to Top of EPL Points Table.

Eddie Howe will be without the services of Yoane Wissa and Valentino Livramento for this game due to injuries. Jacob Ramsey is nearing his return after an injury setback but this game has come too soon. Nick Woltemade will be the preferred choice as the central striker and he will be supported by Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon in the final third. Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton will be part of the midfield three for the home team.

Nottingham Forest will stick to their 4-2-3-1 formation with Chris Wood as the focal point in attack. Morgan Gibbs-White is their most influential players and will need to create chances in the final third. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye are the pick for the two wide attacking roles while Nicolas Dominguez and Elliot Anderson will be the central midfielders.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Date Sunday, October 5 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue St.James' Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Newcastle United will play host to out-of-form Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 5. The Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at St.James' Park and starts at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channel. For Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Newcastle United will feel confident of a good showing in front of their fans and with Nottingham Forest looking down and out, expect them to clinch an easy win.

