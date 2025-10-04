Arsenal moved to the top of the EPL (English Premier League) 2025-26 points table with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, October 4. Declan Rice opened the scoring against his former team when he broke the deadlock in the 38th minute. Bukayo Saka then doubled Arsenal's lead with a penalty goal in the 67th minute right after Jurrien Timber was fouled by West Ham's Malick Diouf. The England football star converted from the spot to reach 100 goal contributions for Arsenal in what was his 200th Premier League match. He became the seventh-youngest player in EPL history to get to the mark. It was a frustrating match for West Ham and Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Hammers failing to even register a single shot on target. Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko on Target as Red Devils Return to Winning Ways.

Arsenal vs West Ham Result

A London derby victory means @Arsenal head to the top of the Premier League 🔝 pic.twitter.com/Fe9y97bhvU — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2025

