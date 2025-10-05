Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen was surprised by the number of Arsenal fans who turned up during a Premier League fan engagement and community activity in Mumbai on Saturday. Notably, India's wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson was present at the event and revealed that he is a massive Liverpool fan.

Owen, a Ballon d'Or winner, headlined the event, which featured a fan-park style screening at the NESCO Centre. Considering it was his second visit to India, the 45-year-old expected the level of excitement among the fans for football to be high. However, he jokingly admitted that the several Arsenal fans turning up was one thing that took him by surprise.

"Yeah, I've loved the experience. I'm here for a week, so I'm really looking forward to it. I've obviously only been here two days now. So, managed to sample the weather. Very hot today. Trying to play a bit of football and a bit of cricket. Well, very passionate. I knew that before I came. I knew that India, despite India being a huge cricketing nation, they're a huge footballing nation as well," Owen said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"I know the fans love their Premier League football. I've seen so many different shirts. Surprised how many Arsenal fans there are. Everybody seems to be Arsenal fans at the moment, I see. But I'm sure I'll find some Liverpool, some Manchester United fans as well. And, yeah, just really pleased to see the passion for myself and not just hear about it or see it on television," he added.

Owen also weighed in on the top contender for the Premier League title and backed his former club Liverpool to defend the crown. However, according to him, Arsenal remains the closest competitor to challenge Liverpool in the title race, while Manchester City remains out of the title race due to a lack of quality.

"Yeah, I said at the start of the season, I see only two teams that have got a real big chance of winning the Premier League.I thought Liverpool had the biggest chance, and then maybe Arsenal. And I don't think I've changed my mind. Manchester City have had quite a good start to the season. But I don't think they're quite good enough to be able to beat Liverpool or Arsenal. So, I think it will be between those two. And I obviously hope it's going to be Liverpool.

Samson was also present during the event and expressed his undying love for football. He took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about playing football with his brother and father in his childhood.

"Yeah, definitely a very big fan of football and the Premier League. So, I've been watching a lot of football since my young days. And more than watching, I think playing a lot of football with my family, with my brother, with my father. So, yes, football is really close to me. Yeah, a very big Liverpool fan. I really love the way they play. So, yes, supporting them all the way through," Samson said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

