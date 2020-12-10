Neymar Jr has been in the news for his hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir during Champions League 2020-21. With this, he played a vital role in PSG’s win as they sealed the UCL fixture by 5-1. The team had qualified for the next round of the Champions League 2020-21. With this, Neymar Jr joined the elite list of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others for having at least three hat-tricks in his kitty in the Champions League. Messi and Ronaldo have had eight hat-tricks so far in the history of UCL. Whereas, Polish player Robert Lewandowski has three hattricks in his kitty. Kylian Mbappe Beats Lionel Messi to Become the Youngest Player to Score 20 Champions League Goals.

So far in the history of the Champions League, only seven players have scored at least three hat-tricks. Apart from the hat-trick by Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe had also contributed with a brace in the game. Mehmet Topal was the only one from Istanbul who scored a goal but that did not prove t be enough for the team to walk away with the game. The French side won 5-1 at their home ground. Now, let's have a look at the record shared by the netizens.

Only seven players have scored 3+ Champions League hat-tricks: 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi x8 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo x8 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski x3 🇩🇪 Mario Gómez x3 🇮🇹 Filippo Inzaghi x3 🇧🇷 Luiz Adriano x3 🇧🇷 Neymar x3 Bem-vindo, Ney. #UCL pic.twitter.com/5yYLwKPiL2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

The match was supposed to happen on Tuesday but after the start of the game, Istanbul's assistant manager was allegedly abused racially by a referee and the players decided to walk off the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).