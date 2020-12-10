Last night when PSG met Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. in the Champions League 2020-21, here was one prolific record awaiting for the 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe. The French footballer scored a brace and hit the 20 goal milestone. With this, he became the youngster to hit the 20 goal mark in the Champions League. The previous record was held by the Barcelona captain who was 22 years and 267 days when he hit the 20 goal mark. Meanwhile, Mbappe has achieved the feat at 21 years and 355 days. Even the official account of the Champions League shared the record. Racism Row: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Presnel Kimpembe & Others Raise Voices Against Racism After PSG & Istanbul Basaksehir Walk Off the Field (Read Tweets & Watch Video).

Neymar scored a hattrick and then it was Kylian Mbappe who joined the party. At the 42nd minute, Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty into a goal and then at the 62nd minute, he made it to the scoresheet twice. The match was supposed to be held on Tuesday, but it was due to an alleged racist comment to the manager of Istanbul, the players of both sides decided to walk off from the field. The match was suspended and was rescheduled to Wednesday.

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe = youngest player in history to reach 20 Champions League goals 🔝#UCL pic.twitter.com/btxAwdF48k — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 9, 2020

21y 355d - Kylian Mbappé has now scored 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the youngest player in the competition's history to reach this goal tally. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/9w98vuphmP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

With 5-1 win over Istanbul, the team is now leading the Group H points table The team has now advanced to the Round-of -16.

