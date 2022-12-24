NorthEast United FC will cross swords with Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on December 24, 2022 (Saturday) as NorthEast United desperately look for a way to get out of their losing streak. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Climb to Fourth Spot After 2–2 Draw Against Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan in this season has been shaky in phases but showed grit and resilience at crucial moments to keep collecting important points. They have been hard-hit with injuries to key players like Joni Kauko and are adjusting to recreate his impact. Coach Juan Ferrando has emphasized on sticking to their style of play. Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos has played a key role so far in placing ATK Mohun Bagan in a strong position in the table. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, can’t find a way out of their dreadful run of form. Despite changing coach, they failed to put pressure on the scorecard and always find an way to concede. Things look difficult for them every game and even in this match, they have to find a way to avoid mistakes and at least get a point out of the game.

When Is NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on December 24, 2022 (Saturday). The NEUFC vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

