The Hero Indian Super League is the top-tier football league in India. The first season of ISL was held in 2013 and it has been organized by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) every year since. The 2022-23 season will be the ninth edition of the Indian Super League and the first season where ISL will be the only top division in the Indian Football League system. The ninth season of the ISL has begun on October 7 and the end will be seen in March 2023. Indian Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL Season 9 on TV in India

The 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League is underway and Hyderabad enter as the defending champions. Hyderabad won their first-ever ISL title and tied with them are Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC with one title each. Then comes the Chennaiyin side who has won the ISL trophy on two occasions in the second and the fourth season. The team with the most ISL championships is ATK with a total of three titles and they are also the inaugural ISL champions.

ISL 2022-23 Points Table:

Position Club Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Kerala Blasters 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Bengaluru FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Hyderabad FC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 4 Mumbai City FC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 5 ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 NorthEast United FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 11 East Bengal FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

As the last two seasons were only played across Goa due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the 2022-23 season of the ISL is back on full scale and the fans will be able to enjoy the teams at their home stadiums. The matches will be held across 10 cities and 11 stadiums one for each team in a home-and-away format. This season every team’s morale will be at its peak, as once again they will be playing in front of their home fans. This will be affecting the result considerably and it will be an amazing sight to behold.

The league stage of the ninth season of Hero ISL is currently underway and every team will try their best to get qualified for the playoffs and win the ISL title. FC Goa despite being one of the best teams in the competition, has felt short on many occasions. They have been the runners-up twice. The same goes for the Kerela side who has played in the finals three times but could never get their hands on the ISL title. It will be an interesting event to see as all the teams have something to prove.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).