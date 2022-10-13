NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC did not have the best of starts to their Indian Super League campaign but will be looking to put that behind them as they face off against each other. The clash will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Move to Second Spot With Comeback win over Jamshedpur FC.

Defending champions Hyderabad FC began their campaign against former title holder Mumbai Cty FC and the teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Hyderabad will be aiming to register their first win of the season against NorthEast United, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).