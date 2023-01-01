Chelsea are looking to bounce back in the second half of the campaign when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s side have had a string of poor results of late and find themselves struggling in the ninth spot on the Premier League points table. As a matter of fact, their win against AFC Bournemouth was their first win across competitions since beating Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on November 3. They are eight points away from the top four and would hope to reduce that gap when they take on Nottingham, who are 19th on the table and fighting the relegation battle. Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City Drop Points Against Everton, Arsenal Open Up Seven-Point Lead at The Top.

Nottingham Forest set a British record of 22 incoming players during the summer transfer window. Hit by injuries and the need for points, Steve Cooper will adopt a more defensive mindset. They would hope to put on a good show against Chelsea and hope to win all points on offer. Potter’s side will miss the services of Wesley Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante for this clash. The new addition to the list is Reece James, who had to be subbed off in the last game. Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech should be available for selection.

A lot for Chelsea would depend on how they find ways to score goal. With Forest having attempted the second-fewest attempts on goal in the top flight, and fewest shots on target, Chelsea defence should be more confident. Jesse Lingard is all set to miss this game due to injury and that will reduce Forest's attacking potential further.

