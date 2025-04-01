A third-placed Nottingham Forest are set to host stalwarts Manchester United FC in their next English Premier League 2024-25 match. Manchester United are struggling since the very start of the season, and are currently placed in the 13th spot. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25 match will kick-start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 2, 2025, at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham. It goes without saying, that giants Manchester United are on the back foot, and are unexpectedly the underdogs in this game for their terrible form. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Usually, the points table would have looked exactly the opposite for the two teams concerned here, but Nottingham Forest have shown sheer consistency in the ongoing English Premier League 2024-25, and are currently ranked third, with 54 points from 29 matches. Manchester United, who were once the best side in the English top tier, have fared very poorly since the start, going through several managerial changes. They have just 37 points from 29 matches. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United will be a game for both sides to aim for full points, one to eye the second spot, one to rise up the rank to a respectable slot in the mid-table.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for English Premier League 2024-25 Match

Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White are doubtful for the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25 game for the hosts. Also, ex-Manchester United player Anthony Elanga in the midfield will be a star attraction in the Nottingham Forest line-up. Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, and Jonny Evans are some big names set to miss the fixture from the Red Devils camp. Although Ruben Amorim must be having enough choices to worry a little. He usually prefers a 3-4-2-1 formation, with which he had outstanding wins in the last two games against Leicester City and in the UEFA Europa League knock-out game against Real Sociedad. The formation is expected to remain unchanged. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sels (Gk); Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Onana (Gk); De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee; Hojlund.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).