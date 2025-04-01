Manchester United will be in action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this evening with the result of the tie having a bearing on the top-four finish. Nottingham Forest have been the standout performers this season as they currently occupy the third spot in the points table. A victory for them gives them a lift in their bid to play Champions League football next term. They are on a two-game winning streak and their home form has been brilliant. Opponents Manchester United on the other hand are languishing at the 13th spot and barring the Europa League, their campaign is very much over. Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United will be televised on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Leicester City 0–3 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes on Target As Red Devils Secure Emphatic Victory.

Morgan Gibbs-White sustained an injury in the FA Cup game for Nottingham Forest and is a major doubt for this clash. Anthony Elanga is set to play as a striker for the home side with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jota Silva on the wings. Nicolas Dominguez and Elliot Anderson should form the double pivot in attack. Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic will be pairing up at the heart of the defence.

Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are back training with the Manchester United first-team and Patrick Dogru is available once again after serving his three-game suspension. Bruno Fernandes is likely to pair up with Manuel Ugarte in midfield. Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee will be the two attacking midfielders with Rasmus Hojlund as the focal point in attack. Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes Hits Hat-Trick, Diogo Dalot Finds Net As Unbeaten Red Devils Advances To Quarterfinals.

Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, April 2. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest will dominate this tie and expect the home side should secure a routine 2-0 win.

